10 months ago
BRIEF-Ampco-Pittsburgh acquires ASW Steel for about $13.1 mln
November 1, 2016 / 9:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ampco-Pittsburgh acquires ASW Steel for about $13.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ampco-pittsburgh Corp :

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - deal for approximately $13.1 million

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - purchase price including $3.5 million in cash and assumption of approximately $9.6 million of outstanding indebtedness

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - ASW will be an indirect subsidiary of Union Electric Steel Corporation, a wholly owned operating subsidiary of co

* Ampco-Pittsburgh announces acquisition of ASW Steel, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

