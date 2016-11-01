BRIEF-Ampco-Pittsburgh acquires ASW Steel for about $13.1 mln

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ampco-pittsburgh Corp :

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - deal for approximately $13.1 million

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - purchase price including $3.5 million in cash and assumption of approximately $9.6 million of outstanding indebtedness

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - ASW will be an indirect subsidiary of Union Electric Steel Corporation, a wholly owned operating subsidiary of co

* Ampco-Pittsburgh announces acquisition of ASW Steel, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))