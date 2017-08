BRIEF-American Assets Trust Q3 FFO per share $0.47

Nov 1 (Reuters) - American Assets Trust Inc :

* American Assets Trust Inc says quarterly dividend increased 4% to $0.26 per share of common stock

* FY 2016 FFO per share view $1.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American assets trust, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 FFO per share $0.47

* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $1.84 to $1.86

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.98 to $2.06