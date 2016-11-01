FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Matador Resources Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 8:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Matador Resources Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Matador Resources Co

* Matador Resources -Qtrly record average daily total production of about 29,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day, an increase of 5% sequentially

* Matador Resources Co qtrly record average daily oil production of approximately 15,000 barrels of oil per day, an increase of 11% sequentially

* Matador Resources Co says total natural gas production guidance increased from 28.0 to 29.0 billion cubic feet to 29.5 to 30.5 billion cubic feet for 2016

* Matador Resources Co says for 2016 total oil equivalent production guidance increased from 9.6 to 9.9 million boe to 9.8 to 10.2 million BOE

* Matador Resources Co says expected capital expenditures were adjusted from $325 million to between $425 and $450 million for 2016

* Matador Resources Company reports third quarter 2016 results and provides operational update

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

