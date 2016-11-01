FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
November 1, 2016 / 9:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Taubman Centers posts Q3 adj. FFO $0.94/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Taubman Centers Inc

* Taubman Centers Inc issues solid third quarter results

* Qtrly adjusted FFO per diluted common share $0.94

* Taubman Centers Inc - 2016 EPS is now expected to be in range of $1.61 to $1.76 per diluted common share, revised from previous range of $1.73 to $1.93

* Taubman Centers Inc - 2016 FFO is now expected to be in range of $3.78 to $3.88 per diluted common share

* Sees 2016 adjusted FFO per share $3.53 to $3.63 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

