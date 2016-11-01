FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
BRIEF-Potbelly Corp posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.12
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 9:15 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Potbelly Corp posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Potbelly Corp

* Potbelly Corporation reports results for third fiscal quarter 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 revenue $103.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.4 million

* Q3 same store sales rose 0.6 percent

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.36 to $0.38

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Potbelly Corp sees 2016 company-operated comparable store sales growth of approximately 1 pct to 2 pct

* Potbelly - 50 - 60 total new shop openings, including 40 - 45 company-operated shop openings in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.