FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
BRIEF-Manitowoc Co Q3 adj. loss $0.28/shr from continuing operations
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 9:25 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Manitowoc Co Q3 adj. loss $0.28/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Manitowoc Company Inc

* The Manitowoc Company reports third-quarter financial results consistent with previously announced preliminary third-quarter results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.28 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $1.01

* Q3 sales $349.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $346.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.28

* Manitowoc Company Inc says for fourth-quarter 2016 revenue - down approximately 25 pct to 30 pct year-over-year

* Manitowoc Company Inc says capital expenditures approximately $10 to $15 million for Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.