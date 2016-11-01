BRIEF-Manitowoc Co Q3 adj. loss $0.28/shr from continuing operations

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Manitowoc Company Inc

* The Manitowoc Company reports third-quarter financial results consistent with previously announced preliminary third-quarter results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.28 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $1.01

* Q3 sales $349.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $346.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Manitowoc Company Inc says for fourth-quarter 2016 revenue - down approximately 25 pct to 30 pct year-over-year

* Manitowoc Company Inc says capital expenditures approximately $10 to $15 million for Q4