BRIEF-Transcanada reports Q3 non-gaap earnings per share C$0.78

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp

* Transcanada Corp - qtrly revenues $3,632 million versus $2,944 million

* Q3 revenue view C$3.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Transcanada Corp - well on track to realize targeted $250 million of annualized benefits associated with Columbia transaction

* Transcanada reports strong third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share C$0.78 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share C$0.17

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: