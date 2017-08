BRIEF-Columbia Pipeline Group to buy all outstanding units of Columbia Pipeline Partners LP

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Columbia Pipeline Partners LP :

* Press release - Columbia Pipeline Partners LP announces agreement to purchase its outstanding common units and declares quarterly distribution

* Deal for US$ 17.00 per common unit for an aggregate transaction value of approximately US$915 million

* Unit holders of partnership will continue to receive regular quarterly distributions of $0.1975 per unit

* Columbia Pipeline Group, Inc will acquire, for cash, all of outstanding common units of Columbia Pipeline Partners LP