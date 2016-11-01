FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Tronc sees 2016 revenue $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tronc sees 2016 revenue $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Tronc Inc

* Tronc Inc - 2016 full year guidance for total revenues remains at a range of $1.610 to $1.630 billion

* Tronc Inc - 2016 adjusted ebitda outlook increased to a range of $172 to $177 million

* "disappointed" gannett's board unilaterally determined it could not complete transaction that it began

* Tronc, Inc. Reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue fell 6.8 percent to $378 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.22 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.29

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.