BRIEF-Tronc sees 2016 revenue $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Tronc Inc

* Tronc Inc - 2016 full year guidance for total revenues remains at a range of $1.610 to $1.630 billion

* Tronc Inc - 2016 adjusted ebitda outlook increased to a range of $172 to $177 million

* "disappointed" gannett's board unilaterally determined it could not complete transaction that it began

* Tronc, Inc. Reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue fell 6.8 percent to $378 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.22 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.29

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: