BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions reports Q3 financial results

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc - Overall revenue growth in 2016 in range of approximately 7%

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.19, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc sees 2016 diluted adjusted earnings per common share growth in range of 16-17%

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions reports third quarter of 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 revenue $384 million versus I/B/E/S view $388.1 million

* Q3 revenue $384 million versus I/B/E/S view $388.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S