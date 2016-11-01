FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Sunstone Hotel Investors Q3 adj FFO per share $0.33
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sunstone Hotel Investors Q3 adj FFO per share $0.33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc :

* Qtrly comparable hotel RevPAR increased 2.2 pct to $174.44

* Sees Q4 total portfolio hotel RevPAR growth negative 2.0 pct to 0.0 pct

* Sees Q4 comparable hotel RevPAR growth negative 2.5 pct to negative 0.5 pct

* Sees Q4 adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share $0.24 to $0.26

* Sees full year 2016 adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share $1.16 to $1.18

* Sunstone Hotel investors reports results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

