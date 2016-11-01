FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
BRIEF-U. S. Steel and Bedrock Industries agree to restructuring and sale of U. S. Steel Canada
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 9:35 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-U. S. Steel and Bedrock Industries agree to restructuring and sale of U. S. Steel Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp :

* United states Steel Corp - U. S. Steel will continue to provide certain shared services to USSC

* United States Steel Corp - U. S. Steel will enter into an agreement to supply USSC with all of its requirements for iron ore pellets through 2021

* United States Steel - proposed terms also include agreement to provide release of all claims against co regarding environmental, pension, other liabilities

* United States Steel-should transaction be approved,will receive about $126 million in satisfaction of secured claims, including interest,unsecured claims

* United States Steel - agreed to proposed terms with Bedrock Industries Group LLC regarding sale and transition of ownership of U. S. Steel Canada, Inc

* U. S. Steel and Bedrock Industries agree to restructuring and sale of U. S. Steel canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

