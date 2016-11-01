FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-North American Energy Partners posts Q3 net loss $0.05/shr
November 1, 2016 / 10:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-North American Energy Partners posts Q3 net loss $0.05/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - North American Energy Partners Inc

* North American Energy Partners Inc announces results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 revenue C$48.2 million

* North American Energy Partners Inc qtrly net loss $0.05

* North American Energy Partners Inc - company is still on target to achieve a similar EBITDA in 2016 as it did last yea

* North American Energy Partners Inc - continues to pursue heavy civil construction contracts in oil sands

* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.10, revenue view c$45.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

