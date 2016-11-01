FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2016 / 10:00 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Noble Energy reports Q3 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc :

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.07 excluding items

* Noble Energy Inc - quarterly volumes of 425 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d) during Q3 of 2016

* Noble Energy Inc - Noble Energy has raised Q4 capital expenditures to be $425 to $475 million

* Noble Energy Inc - Noble Energy has maintained its prior Q4 guidance of between 400 and 410 MBoe/d

* Noble Energy Inc - more than 70 percent of Q4 spend will be allocated to U.S. onshore assets

* Noble Energy Inc - liquidity at end of quarter to $5.8 bln, comprised of $1.8 bln of cash and a $4.0 bln undrawn credit facility

* Noble Energy Inc - production volumes for Q3 were 427 MBoe/d

* Noble Energy announces strong outperformance with third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.33 including items

* Q3 earnings per share view -$0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

