Nov 1 (Reuters) - Lydall Inc

* Lydall announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.86

* Q3 earnings per share $0.75

* Q3 sales rose 18.7 percent to $155.7 million

* Lydall Inc- "expect softness in power generation industrial filtration markets to persist for remainder of Q4"