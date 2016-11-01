FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Papa John's sees 2016 earnings per share $2.46 to $2.52
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Papa John's sees 2016 earnings per share $2.46 to $2.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Papa John's International Inc

* Papa John's International Inc - qtrly system-wide comparable sales increases of 5.5% for north america and 7.6% for international in q3

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Papa John's announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.57

* Q3 revenue $422.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $418.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.46 to $2.52 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.