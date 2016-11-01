BRIEF-Papa John's sees 2016 earnings per share $2.46 to $2.52

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Papa John's International Inc

* Papa John's International Inc - qtrly system-wide comparable sales increases of 5.5% for north america and 7.6% for international in q3

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Papa John's announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.57

* Q3 revenue $422.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $418.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.46 to $2.52