FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Horizon Global reports qtrly earnings per share $0.02
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Horizon Global reports qtrly earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Horizon Global Corp

* Horizon Global Corp sees fy net sales growth of 2 to 4 percent on a gaap basis and 3 to 5 percent on a constant currency basis

* Horizon Global Corp- "on track to achieve $10 million in synergies in 2017 that were previously communicated"

* Horizon Global Corp- in connection to agreement to acquire westfalia, incurred an incremental $152 million of term debt in current quarter

* Horizon Global Corp- qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Horizon Global Corp- qtrly net sales $151.72 million versus $153.34 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $154.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Horizon Global reports third quarter results and raises full-year guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.