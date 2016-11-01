BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners reports earnings per limited partner unit $0.39

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Memorial Production Partners Lp

* Memorial Production Partners LP - average daily production of 213.8 mmcfe/d for q3 of 2016

* Memorial Production Partners LP qtrly basic and diluted earnings per limited partner unit $0.39

* Memorial Production Partners LP - has elected to not make an interest payment of approximately $24.6 million due today on its 7.625% senior notes due 2021

* Memorial Production Partners LP - under indenture terms for 2021 notes, partnership has 30-day grace period after interest payment date before default event occurs

* Memorial Production Partners LP announces third quarter 2016 results and decision to enter grace period for payment of interest on senior notes