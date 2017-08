Nov 1 (Reuters) - Markel Corp

* Markel - underwriting results for quarter adversely impacted by unfavorable development on medical malpractice and specified medical product lines

* Markel reports third quarter and nine month results

* Q3 earnings per share $5.60

* Q3 earnings per share view $7.65