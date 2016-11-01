FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nacco Industries reports Q3 loss per share $0.07
November 1, 2016 / 10:05 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Nacco Industries reports Q3 loss per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Nacco Industries Inc -

* Nacco Industries Inc announces third quarter 2016 results

* During Q3 of 2016, company's North American coal subsidiary recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $17.4 million

* North American coal expects an increase in tons sold in Q4 of 2016 compared with Q4 of 2015

* Cash flow before financing activities in Q4 and for full year 2016 is expected to be substantially lower

* Overall for full year 2016, excluding centennial, North American coal's operating profit is expected to decrease compared with 2015

* Achievement of goal to increase earnings of unconsolidated mines by 50 pct is currently expected to occur in 2018

* Q3 loss per share $0.07

* Q3 revenue $220.8 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.70 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

