10 months ago
BRIEF-Enlink Midstream says qtrly total rev fell to $1,104.6 mln
November 1, 2016 / 10:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Enlink Midstream says qtrly total rev fell to $1,104.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Enlink Midstream Llc

* Enlink Midstream reports third quarter 2016 results, refines guidance, and provides operational update

* Refined full-year 2016 consolidated adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $760 million to $790 million

* Projected net cash outlay related to consolidated growth capital expenditures for FY increased to a range of $475 million to $540 million

* Enlink midstream llc qtrly net loss attributable to Enlink Midstream Partners LP per limited partners' unit $0.03

* Qtrly total revenues $1,104.6 million versus $1,170.6 million

* Q3 revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

