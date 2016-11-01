BRIEF-IDT Australia ships first Generic Temozolomide Capsules to USA
* Shipped first of its new proprietary generic pharmaceutical products to its us distribution partner, Mayne Pharma Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 1 Enlink Midstream Llc
* Enlink Midstream reports third quarter 2016 results, refines guidance, and provides operational update
* Refined full-year 2016 consolidated adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $760 million to $790 million
* Projected net cash outlay related to consolidated growth capital expenditures for FY increased to a range of $475 million to $540 million
* Enlink midstream llc qtrly net loss attributable to Enlink Midstream Partners LP per limited partners' unit $0.03
* Qtrly total revenues $1,104.6 million versus $1,170.6 million
* Q3 revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shipped first of its new proprietary generic pharmaceutical products to its us distribution partner, Mayne Pharma Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* During review of Q3 results, identified cash held at the federal reserve bank of Chicago was not included in total earning assets
Nov 1 Pioneer Natural Resources Co posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as an increase in the average selling price and sales of its oil failed to offset higher expenses.