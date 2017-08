Nov 1 (Reuters) - Almost Family Inc

* Almost Family Inc - Change in company's expected effective tax rate recognized in current quarter increased diluted EPS by $0.02

* Almost Family Inc qtrly net service revenues $160.4 million versus $131.2 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.66

* Almost family reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.52

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59