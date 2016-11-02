FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First NBC Bank announces preliminary 2016 Q3 results
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 12:20 AM / in a year

BRIEF-First NBC Bank announces preliminary 2016 Q3 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - First NBC Bank Holding Co :

* For quarter ended Sept 30, 2016, preliminary net income of $9.7 million, as compared to $12.3 million for Q3 of 2015

* Reported preliminary total assets of $4.9 billion at Sept 30, 2016, an increase of 14.5 pct from prior year period

* Anticipates that it will delay filing its quarterly report on form 10-Q for period ended Sept 30, 2016

* Qtrly net interest income totaled $39.6 million, an increase of $5.1 million, or 14.9 pct from Q3 of 2015

* First NBC Bank announces preliminary 2016 third quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

