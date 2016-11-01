FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity Group Inc reports Q2 fiscal 2017 results
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 12:00 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity Group Inc reports Q2 fiscal 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc :

* Brad Kotush, chief financial officer & chief risk officer has decided to leave Canaccord Genuity Group Inc

* Don Macfayden will assume role of executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Nick Russell will assume expanded global position of senior vice president, finance

* Canaccord Genuity Group Inc reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share C$0.03 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share C$0.05

* Q2 revenue rose 1.6 percent to C$193.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.