BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity Group Inc reports Q2 fiscal 2017 results

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc :

* Brad Kotush, chief financial officer & chief risk officer has decided to leave Canaccord Genuity Group Inc

* Don Macfayden will assume role of executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Nick Russell will assume expanded global position of senior vice president, finance

* Canaccord Genuity Group Inc reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share C$0.03 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share C$0.05

* Q2 revenue rose 1.6 percent to C$193.6 million