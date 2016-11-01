PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 2
Nov 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 1 Canaccord Genuity Group Inc :
* Brad Kotush, chief financial officer & chief risk officer has decided to leave Canaccord Genuity Group Inc
* Don Macfayden will assume role of executive vice president and chief financial officer
* Nick Russell will assume expanded global position of senior vice president, finance
* Canaccord Genuity Group Inc reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 loss per share C$0.03 excluding items
* Q2 loss per share C$0.05
* Q2 revenue rose 1.6 percent to C$193.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON/LOS ANGELES, Nov 1 Two union-affiliated shareholders in Chipotle Mexican Grill on Tuesday said they would propose replacing the company's chairman, Steve Ells, who founded Chipotle, with an independent director, piling on pressure after well-known activist Bill Ackman took a large stake in the company.