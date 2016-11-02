BRIEF-West Corp Q3 EPS from continuing operations $0.56

Nov 2 (Reuters) - West Corp
* Q3 earnings per share from continuing operations $0.56
* Expect to finish year with revenue and adjusted earnings per share within original guidance ranges, albeit low end
* Says no decision has been made to enter into any transaction
* Process to explore strategic alternatives, including, sale or separation of one or more of operating businesses, or sale of co
* West Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $571.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $573.7 million
