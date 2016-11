EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico, Brazil currencies fall on U.S. election concerns

(Updates with final prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 1 The Brazilian and Mexican currencies weakened sharply on Tuesday on jitters about the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, and U.S. data that reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in December. Polls showed that Republican candidate Donald Trump had closed the gap on his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton ahead of the Nov. 8 vote, spooking investors who fear Trump'