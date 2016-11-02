FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Cedar Fair Q3 earnings per share $3.10
November 2, 2016 / 9:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Cedar Fair Q3 earnings per share $3.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cedar Fair Lp

* To reach its adjusted EBITDA goal of $500 million earlier than its original target of 2018.

* Board declared 4% increase in quarterly cash distribution to $0.855 per limited partner (lp) unit, payable december 15, 2016

* Cedar fair reports record results through the third quarter; increases quarterly cash distribution

* Q3 revenue rose 3 percent to $1.1 billion

* Q3 revenue view $652.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $3.10

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

