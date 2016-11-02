FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Host Hotels & Resorts reports Q3 earnings per share $0.14
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Host Hotels & Resorts reports Q3 earnings per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Host Hotels & Resorts Inc -

* Comparable REVPAR on a constant dollar basis improved 3.8% for quarter

* Quarterly NAREIT FFO per diluted share $0.37

* Quarterly diluted earnings per share $0.14

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc quarterly total revenues $1,295 million versus $1,283 million last year

* Sees 2016 NAREIT and adjusted FFO per diluted share $1.64 - $1.66

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc quarterly comparable hotel revenues $1,184 million versus $1,147 million last year

* Sees 2016 total comparable hotel REVPAR - constant US$ from 2.0 % to 2.5 %

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc sees FY 2016 total revenues under gaap in range 0.6 percent - 1.1 percent

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. reports results for the third quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.