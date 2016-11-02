FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.50
November 2, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Vitamin Shoppe Inc

* Vitamin Shoppe Inc announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 sales $314.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $317.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 total comparable sales growth flat to slightly negative

* 2016 guidance for GAAP fully diluted earnings per share narrowed to range of $1.89 - $1.99

* Sees adjusted earnings per diluted share in range of $2.10 to $2.20 for full-year of 2016

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $40 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.10 to $2.20

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.89 to $1.99

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

