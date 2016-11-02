BRIEF-Bunge Q3 adj earnings from continuing operations $0.73/shr

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd

* Bunge reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.79

* Bunge Ltd qtrly adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.73

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales $11,423 million versus $10,762 million

* Q3 revenue view $10.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly agribusiness impacted by low farmer selling in South America, reducing grain origination and soy crushing results

* Says "Expect solid Q4 and strong earnings growth in 2017"

* Says "Challenging market conditions and slow farmer selling led to a lower than expected quarter in agribusiness"

* Bunge Ltd - In oilseeds, qtrly U.S., European soy processing volumes, margins were down compared to a very strong prior year due to softer meal demand

* Bunge Ltd says in fertilizer, expect 2016 EBIT to be approximately $30 million, which is slightly down from earlier expectation due to lower margins

* Bunge Ltd - "For 2017 see strong growth potential in our agribusiness, foods and sugar milling businesses"

* Bunge Ltd says higher results in Brazil were primary driver of improved performance in quarter for milling products

* Bunge Ltd - In food & ingredients, expect 2016 EBIT of $230 to $240 million

* Bunge Ltd says for milling products volumes and margins in Brazil are back to levels achieved in 2014 prior to country's economic crisis

* Bunge Ltd - In fertilizer, expect 2016 EBIT to be approximately $30 million

* In sugar & bioenergy, expect 2016 EBIT of $60 to $70 million

* Bunge Ltd says for fertilizer segment higher results in quarter were primarily driven by improved performance in our Argentine fertilizer business

* Bunge - Expect full-year tax rate, excluding notables, to be slightly more favorable than previous expectation and fall in lower end of 25 percent to 29 percent range