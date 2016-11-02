FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Bunge Q3 adj earnings from continuing operations $0.73/shr
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bunge Q3 adj earnings from continuing operations $0.73/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd

* Bunge reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.79

* Bunge Ltd qtrly adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.73

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales $11,423 million versus $10,762 million

* Q3 revenue view $10.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly agribusiness impacted by low farmer selling in South America, reducing grain origination and soy crushing results

* Says "Expect solid Q4 and strong earnings growth in 2017"

* Says "Challenging market conditions and slow farmer selling led to a lower than expected quarter in agribusiness"

* Bunge Ltd - In oilseeds, qtrly U.S., European soy processing volumes, margins were down compared to a very strong prior year due to softer meal demand

* Bunge Ltd says in fertilizer, expect 2016 EBIT to be approximately $30 million, which is slightly down from earlier expectation due to lower margins

* Bunge Ltd - "For 2017 see strong growth potential in our agribusiness, foods and sugar milling businesses"

* Bunge Ltd says higher results in Brazil were primary driver of improved performance in quarter for milling products

* Bunge Ltd - In food & ingredients, expect 2016 EBIT of $230 to $240 million

* Bunge Ltd says for milling products volumes and margins in Brazil are back to levels achieved in 2014 prior to country's economic crisis

* Bunge Ltd - In fertilizer, expect 2016 EBIT to be approximately $30 million

* In sugar & bioenergy, expect 2016 EBIT of $60 to $70 million

* Bunge Ltd says for fertilizer segment higher results in quarter were primarily driven by improved performance in our Argentine fertilizer business

* Bunge - Expect full-year tax rate, excluding notables, to be slightly more favorable than previous expectation and fall in lower end of 25 percent to 29 percent range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.