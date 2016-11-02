BRIEF-Torstar Corp Q3 adjusted loss per share C$0.08

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Torstar Corp

* Torstar corp - segmented revenue was $181.7 million in q3 of 2016, down $19.7 million (9.8%) from $201.4 million in q3 of 2015

* Torstar- "expect earnings in q4 to benefit from growth at verticalscope,efforts on reducing costs, lower net investment in toronto star touch"

* Torstar corp - net savings related to restructuring initiatives undertaken through end of q3 of 2016 are expected to be $9.9 million in balance of 2016

* Torstar - in 2017, sees cost base to benefit $15.2 million from restructuring initiatives undertaken to date

* Torstar corporation reports third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share c$0.08

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.01 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.02