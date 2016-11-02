FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Gramercy Property Q3 AFFO per share $0.16
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Gramercy Property Q3 AFFO per share $0.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gramercy Property Trust

* Gramercy property trust- narrowed full-year 2016 guidance for core ffo to between $0.72 and $0.74, and for affo to between $0.66 and $0.68

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 affo earnings per share $0.16

* Qtrly core ffo $0.18 per diluted common share

* Gramercy property trust reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $131.1 million

* Q3 FFO per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
