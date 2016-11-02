PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 2
Nov 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 2 LivaNova Plc
* McDonald will succeed André-Michel Ballester, who will resign effective December 31, 2016.
* LivaNova Plc announces CEO transition: Damien McDonald to succeed André-Michel Ballester Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Nov 2 A former fund manager at the London division of asset manager BlackRock Inc on Wednesday pleaded guilty to insider dealing in a London court.
* New Senior Investment Group Inc says Q3 total NOI of $57.1 million, compared to $53.2 million for 3Q'15