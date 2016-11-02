Nov 2 AmerisourceBergen Corp

* Sees fy 2017 revenue growth in range of 6.5 percent to 8 percent

* Slightly reduced both revenue growth rate, adjusted earnings per share growth rate expectations for fiscal 2017

* Reduced 2017 outlook due to uncertainty around drug pricing trends in particular

* Sees fy2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in range of $5.63 to $5.88;

* Sees adjusted diluted earnings per share in december quarter will be several cents lower than prior year's result

* Sees adjusted diluted earnings per share to be flat in march quarter compared to march 2016 quarter

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.82, revenue view $158.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board of directors authorized a new $1 billion regular share repurchase program

* Amerisourcebergen reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year end results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 excluding items

* Q4 revenue $37.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $37.85 billion

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.64

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.64