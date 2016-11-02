FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allergan announces $10 bln accelerated share repurchase, initiation of cash dividend in 2017
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Allergan announces $10 bln accelerated share repurchase, initiation of cash dividend in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Allergan announces $10 billion accelerated share repurchase, initiation of cash dividend in 2017

* Initiates quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share beginning in Q1 2017

* $5 billion share repurchase completed ahead of schedule

* Board expands share repurchase authorization to $15 billion from $10 billion

* Approximately $8 billion worth of shares are expected to be received and retired by Allergan during November 2016

* Up to 50 percent of ASR program will be collared, based upon Allergan stock price over a reference period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

