Nov 2 Allergan Plc

* Allergan announces $10 billion accelerated share repurchase, initiation of cash dividend in 2017

* Initiates quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share beginning in Q1 2017

* $5 billion share repurchase completed ahead of schedule

* Board expands share repurchase authorization to $15 billion from $10 billion

* Approximately $8 billion worth of shares are expected to be received and retired by Allergan during November 2016

* Up to 50 percent of ASR program will be collared, based upon Allergan stock price over a reference period