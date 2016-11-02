PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 2
Nov 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 2 Allergan Plc
* Allergan announces $10 billion accelerated share repurchase, initiation of cash dividend in 2017
* Initiates quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share beginning in Q1 2017
* $5 billion share repurchase completed ahead of schedule
* Board expands share repurchase authorization to $15 billion from $10 billion
* Approximately $8 billion worth of shares are expected to be received and retired by Allergan during November 2016
* Up to 50 percent of ASR program will be collared, based upon Allergan stock price over a reference period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Nov 2 A former fund manager at the London division of asset manager BlackRock Inc on Wednesday pleaded guilty to insider dealing in a London court.
* New Senior Investment Group Inc says Q3 total NOI of $57.1 million, compared to $53.2 million for 3Q'15