10 months ago
November 2, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Clorox reports Q1 earnings per share $1.36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Clorox Co

* Clorox reports Q1 fiscal year 2017 results, including strong sales growth; updates fiscal year tax-rate assumptions for EPS outlook

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.36

* Clorox co qtrly net sales $1,443 million versus $1,390 million last year

* Expectations for sales growth and EBIT margin expansion remain unchanged for FY 2017

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 2 to 4 percent

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $5.13 to $5.28 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $5.23 to $5.43 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $1.36 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
