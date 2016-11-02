FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Allergan reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc -

* Quarterly gaap continuing operations loss per share of $1.15

* Updates full-year 2016 continuing operations guidance

* Sees 2016 total non gaap net revenues $14.45 billion - $14.65 billion

* Sees 2016 non gaap earnings per share $13.30 - $13.50

* FY2016 earnings per share view $13.90, revenue view $14.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 gaap loss per share of $3.70 - $3.90

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $3.32

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 gaap gross margin of 86.5% - 87.5%; sees 2016 non-gaap gross margin of 87% - 88%

* Allergan reports third quarter 2016 continuing operations performance with gaap net revenues of $3.6 billion; announces accelerated share repurchase, initiation of cash dividend

* Q3 revenue $3.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.68 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

