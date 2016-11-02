FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 2, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Spectra Energy Partners reports Q3 earnings per share $0.64

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Spectra Energy Partners Lp -

* Spectra Energy Partners Lp says an additional $1.2 billion of expansion projects have been or will be placed into service in Q4 2016

* Spectra Energy Partners Lp says Q3 2016 ongoing distributable cash flow was $313 million, compared with $270 million in prior-year quarter

* Quarterly operating revenues $628 million versus $612 million

* Spectra Energy Partners reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.64

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
