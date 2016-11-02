BRIEF-Nustar Energy LP reports earnings results for the third quarter of 2016
* Nustar Energy LP reports earnings results for the third quarter of 2016
Nov 2 New Senior Investment Group Inc -
* New Senior Investment Group Inc says Q3 total NOI of $57.1 million, compared to $53.2 million for 3Q'15
* New Senior Investment Group Inc says quarterly normalized FFO $0.31 per share
* New Senior announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nustar Energy LP reports earnings results for the third quarter of 2016
* Brookfield Property Partners reports third quarter 2016 results
* Net loss was $17.7 million for three months ended september 30, 2016 compared to $8.8 million for three months ended september 30, 2015