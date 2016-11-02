BRIEF-Enable Midstream reports Q3 revenue $620 million

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Enable Midstream Partners Lp -

* Announces quarterly cash distributions of $0.318 per unit

* Forecasts that it will perform near midpoint of its previously issued outlook for 2016 net income

* Forecasts that it will achieve lower end of its previously issued outlook for 2016 interest expense

* Forecasts that it will achieve higher end of its previously issued outlook for 2016 adjusted ebitda

* Enable Midstream announces third quarter 2016 financial results, contract updates, quarterly distributions and 2017 guidance

* Q3 revenue $620 million versus I/B/E/S view $686.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: