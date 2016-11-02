BRIEF-Intact Financial Corp reports Q3 earnings per share c$0.91

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp

* Intact Financial Corporation reports q3-2016 results

* Q3 operating earnings per share c$1.01

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.91

* Q3 earnings per share view c$1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intact Financial Corp says Q3 combined ratio of 97.0%, as solid underlying performance was more than offset by 8.1 points of catastrophe losses

* Intact Financial Corp says board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: