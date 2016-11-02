BRIEF-Shopify Q3 earnings per share $0.11

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc

* Total revenue in Q3 was $99.6 million an 89% increase from comparable quarter in 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.11

* Gross merchandise volume for Q3 was $3.8 billion, an increase of 100% over Q3 of 2015

* Sees FY 2016 revenues in range of $379 million to $381 million

* Sees FY 2016 gaap operating loss in range of $38 million to $40 million

* Sees Q4 revenues in range of $120 million to $122 million

* Shopify announces third-quarter 2016 financial results revenue grows 89% year on year gross merchandise volume (GMV) grows 100% year on year