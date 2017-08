Nov 2 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc says enrollment in Star 1 is continuing and plan to report top line results in first half of 2017

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals announces initiation of Star 2 open-label extension clinical trial for ZYN002 CBD gel in adult refractory epilepsy patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: