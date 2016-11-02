BRIEF-Summit Materials Q3 earnings per share $0.61

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Summit Materials Inc

* Summit Materials Inc- reiterating its prior full year 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance to be in range of $360.0 million to $370.0 million

* Summit materials inc- company is reiterating its gross capital expenditures guidance to be in range of $150.0 million to $170.0 million for FY 2016

* Summit materials, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

* Q3 revenue $480.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $477.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.61

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S