BRIEF-Quintiles IMS Holdings Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.00, authorizes new $1.5 bln share repurchase program
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Quintiles IMS Holdings Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.00, authorizes new $1.5 bln share repurchase program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc :

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03, revenue view $1.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc says board has authorized a new $1.5 billion share repurchase program

* Quintiles IMS - visibility to additional cost reduction opportunities, are doubling cost synergies from $100-$200 million annualized savings exiting 2019

* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc says share repurchases are expected to be completed by end of 2017

* Quintiles IMS reports third-quarter 2016 results, combined company guidance and additional merger details

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.00

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Sees q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.04 to $1.08

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion

* Q3 revenue rose 7.5 percent to $791 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

