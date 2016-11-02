BRIEF-Charles river laboratories Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.78

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Charles River Laboratories International Inc :

* Charles River Laboratories International Inc says expect that reported revenue growth in 2016 will be in a range of 21% to 22%

* Charles River Laboratories International Inc says constant-currency growth rate for legacy operations in 2016 is expected to be 7%-8%

* Charles River Laboratories International Inc sees 2016 gaap eps $3.13-$3.18

* Charles River Laboratories International Inc sees 2016 non-gaap eps $4.44 - $4.49

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.46, revenue view $1.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Charles river laboratories announces third-quarter 2016 results from continuing operations

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.18

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.78

* Q3 revenue $425.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $434.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S