10 months ago
BRIEF-CDW reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.97
November 2, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-CDW reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.97

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cdw Corp

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 49 percent

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.16per share

* Says expect to exceed annual medium-term target of low double-digit non-gaap net income per share growth in 2016

* Cdw reports record third quarter sales and excellent profitability

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.97

* Q3 earnings per share $0.76

* Q3 sales $3.708 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.76 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

